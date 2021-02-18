Vonage Holdings (VG) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan assigned a Buy rating to Vonage Holdings (VG) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 68.6% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Digital Turbine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vonage Holdings with a $14.90 average price target, a 13.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Stephens also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vonage Holdings’ market cap is currently $3.69B and has a P/E ratio of -152.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -12.29.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network. The Consumer segment offers UCaaS services and features, via a single identity. The company was founded by Jeffrey Adam Citron on May 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.