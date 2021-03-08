Vonage Holdings (VG) Gets a Hold Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Ryan Koontz maintained a Hold rating on Vonage Holdings (VG) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 64.7% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Applied Optoelectronics, and CommScope Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vonage Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vonage Holdings’ market cap is currently $3.11B and has a P/E ratio of -83.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -10.15.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network. The Consumer segment offers UCaaS services and features, via a single identity. The company was founded by Jeffrey Adam Citron on May 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Read More on VG: