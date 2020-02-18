Vonage Holdings (VG) Gets a Buy Rating from Stephens

In a report released today, Ryan MacWilliams from Stephens assigned a Buy rating to Vonage Holdings (VG), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.07.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 66.7% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Everbridge.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vonage Holdings with a $11.13 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.75 and a one-year low of $7.01. Currently, Vonage Holdings has an average volume of 2.86M.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments.