Vonage Holdings (VG) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Richard Valera reiterated a Buy rating on Vonage Holdings (VG) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.47.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vonage Holdings with a $12.06 average price target, a 30.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Stephens also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.75 and a one-year low of $4.18. Currently, Vonage Holdings has an average volume of 4.43M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VG in relation to earlier this year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network. The Consumer segment offers UCaaS services and features, via a single identity. The company was founded by Jeffrey Adam Citron on May 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.