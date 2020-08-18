VolitionRX (VNRX) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to VolitionRX (VNRX), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.48.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.5% and a 52.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for VolitionRX with a $7.50 average price target.

Based on VolitionRX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $544 and GAAP net loss of $5.86 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.16 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VNRX in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Guy Archibald Innes, a Director at VNRX bought 30,000 shares for a total of $82,500.

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on August 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.