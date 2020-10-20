VolitionRX (VNRX) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on VolitionRX (VNRX), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 43.7% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for VolitionRX with a $7.67 average price target.

Based on VolitionRX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5,194 and GAAP net loss of $5.04 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.16 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in August 2020, Guy Archibald Innes, a Director at VNRX bought 30,000 shares for a total of $82,500.

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on August 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

