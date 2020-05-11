VolitionRX (VNRX) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to VolitionRX (VNRX), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 46.6% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Alpine Immune Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for VolitionRX with a $7.50 average price target, implying a 78.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 9, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on VolitionRX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.56 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.29 million.

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on August 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.