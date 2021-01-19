Vodafone (VOD) Gets a Buy Rating from Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch analyst David Wright reiterated a Buy rating on Vodafone (VOD) today and set a price target of p186.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.36.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Vodafone.

The company has a one-year high of $20.53 and a one-year low of $11.46. Currently, Vodafone has an average volume of 4.01M.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It focuses on small and medium sized enterprises; large and multinational corporates; and carrier services. The firm also intends to invest in the growth areas of communications, cloud and hosting, internet of things, security, and fixed connectivity. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, and Other Europe. The company was founded on July 17, 1984 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.