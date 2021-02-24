Vocera (VCRA) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Hold rating on Vocera (VCRA) on February 22 and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 60.7% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vocera is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.20.

Based on Vocera’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $56.59 million and net profit of $121K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $49.65 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.69 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VCRA in relation to earlier this year.

Vocera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It operates through Product and Service segments. The firm’s solutions include intelligent enterprise software platform; a lightweight, wearable, voice-controlled communication badge, and newly introduced Smartbadge; and smartphone applications. The company was founded by Robert E. Shostak, Paul Barsley, and Randy Nielsen on February 16, 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.