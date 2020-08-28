VMware (VMW) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Hold rating on VMware (VMW) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $142.90.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.4% and a 79.2% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VMware is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $170.29, representing a 17.7% upside. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $149.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $173.37 and a one-year low of $86.00. Currently, VMware has an average volume of 1.47M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VMW in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Rangarajan Raghuram, the COO, Products & Cloud Services of VMW sold 26,817 shares for a total of $3,744,190.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

VMware, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security. The company was founded by Diane Greene, Mendel Rosenblum, Scott Devine, Edward Wang and Edouard Bugnion in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

