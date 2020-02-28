VMware (VMW) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Hold rating on VMware (VMW). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $122.94, close to its 52-week low of $122.33.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 69.7% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for VMware with a $174.50 average price target, which is a 42.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

Based on VMware’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.07 billion and net profit of $321 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.59 billion and had a net profit of $502 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VMW in relation to earlier this year.

VMware, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.