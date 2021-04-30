VMware (VMW) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on VMware (VMW). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $161.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 72.9% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hims & Hers Health, Alphabet Class A, and Cisco Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for VMware with a $169.67 average price target, a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Based on VMware’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.29 billion and net profit of $791 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.07 billion and had a net profit of $322 million.

VMware, Inc. is a software company from California which provides cloud infrastructure and business mobility. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security. It generates revenues from license, subscription and SaaS [software as a service], and services. The company is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies, Inc.

