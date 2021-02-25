VMware (VMW) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Hold rating on VMware (VMW). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $146.76.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 78.8% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for VMware with a $160.83 average price target, implying an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Cleveland Research also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $161.95 and a one-year low of $86.00. Currently, VMware has an average volume of 1.58M.

VMware, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security. The company was founded by Diane Greene, Mendel Rosenblum, Scott Devine, Edward Wang and Edouard Bugnion in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.