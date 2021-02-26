VMware (VMW) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to VMware (VMW), with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $143.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 43.0% and a 75.9% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for VMware with a $160.83 average price target, which is a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

VMware’s market cap is currently $61.61B and has a P/E ratio of 38.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -28.26.

VMware, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security. The company was founded by Diane Greene, Mendel Rosenblum, Scott Devine, Edward Wang and Edouard Bugnion in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.