VMware (VMW) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities reiterated a Buy rating on VMware (VMW), with a price target of $169.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $143.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 62.0% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for VMware with a $163.63 average price target, which is an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

Based on VMware’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.86 billion and net profit of $434 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.66 billion and had a net profit of $407 million.

VMware, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security. The company was founded by Diane Greene, Mendel Rosenblum, Scott Devine, Edward Wang and Edouard Bugnion in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.