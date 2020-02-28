VMware (VMW) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Bernstein and Wedbush gave VMware (NYSE: VMW) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Buy rating on VMware today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $135.63, close to its 52-week low of $128.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 69.5% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cambium Networks, Citrix Systems, and New Relic.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for VMware with a $183.86 average price target, representing a 31.3% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Jefferies also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $206.80 and a one-year low of $128.69. Currently, VMware has an average volume of 1.12M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VMW in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

VMware, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.