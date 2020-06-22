VMware (VMW): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating on VMware (VMW) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $148.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 67.6% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Microsoft, Facebook, and Alphabet.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VMware is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $166.44.

VMware’s market cap is currently $63.15B and has a P/E ratio of 10.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -20.83.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VMW in relation to earlier this year.

VMware, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security. The company was founded by Diane Greene, Mendel Rosenblum, Scott Devine, Edward Wang and Edouard Bugnion in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.