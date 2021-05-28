VMware (VMW) Gets a Hold Rating from Monness

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Hold rating on VMware (VMW) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $161.21.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 75.0% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VMware is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $173.00, a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

VMware’s market cap is currently $67.55B and has a P/E ratio of 33.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -43.71.

VMware, Inc. is a software company from California which provides cloud infrastructure and business mobility. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security. It generates revenues from license, subscription and SaaS [software as a service], and services. The company is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies, Inc.

