VMware (VMW) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Robert Majek maintained a Buy rating on VMware (VMW) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $155.49, close to its 52-week high of $161.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 65.8% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Citrix Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

VMware has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $167.00, a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Based on VMware’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.29 billion and net profit of $791 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.07 billion and had a net profit of $322 million.

VMware, Inc. is a software company from California which provides cloud infrastructure and business mobility. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security. It generates revenues from license, subscription and SaaS [software as a service], and services. The company is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies, Inc.