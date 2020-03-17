VMware (VMW) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Buy rating on VMware (VMW) yesterday and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.94, close to its 52-week low of $95.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 65.3% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

VMware has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $167.82, representing a 73.8% upside. In a report issued on March 2, FBN Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

VMware’s market cap is currently $40.07B and has a P/E ratio of 6.27. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.72.

VMware, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.