Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) Receives a Buy from Craig-Hallum

In a report released yesterday, Alexander Nowak from Craig-Hallum initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) and a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 65.7% success rate. Nowak covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Infusystems Holdings, REPRO-MED Systems, and NeoGenomics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vivos Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00, which is an 88.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a technology offering non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical, and low-cost solution for patients with sleep-disordered breathing (SDB), including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company provides treatment of sleep-disordered breathing including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea resulting from underdeveloped upper and lower jaws.