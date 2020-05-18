VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF) Receives a Hold from Canaccord Genuity

Brian Anderson- May 18, 2020, 6:57 AM EDT

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kimberly Hedlin maintained a Hold rating on VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF) on May 15 and set a price target of C$0.30. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.17, close to its 52-week low of $0.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedlin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 42.6% success rate. Hedlin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Decibel Cannabis Company, Khiron Life Sciences, and Delta 9 Cannabis.

VIVO Cannabis has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.46.

The company has a one-year high of $0.55 and a one-year low of $0.11. Currently, VIVO Cannabis has an average volume of 157.8K.

VIVO Cannabis, Inc. engages in the cultivation and production of cannabis-based products. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Non-Medical Cannabis, Patient Clinic, and Corporate. The Medical and Non-Medical Cannabis segment produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products for medical purposes and for the adult-use market. The Patient Clinic segment manages education focused, patient-centric, and cannabis discovery clinics under the name of Harvest Medicine. The Corporate segment relates to the non-production related corporate activities and international operations. The company was founded by Ken Clement in 2007 and is headquartered in Napanee, Canada.

