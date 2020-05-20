VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF) Receives a Hold from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Kimberly Hedlin from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF), with a price target of C$0.30. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.17, close to its 52-week low of $0.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedlin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 44.7% success rate. Hedlin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Decibel Cannabis Company, Khiron Life Sciences, and Delta 9 Cannabis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VIVO Cannabis is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.46.

The company has a one-year high of $0.55 and a one-year low of $0.11. Currently, VIVO Cannabis has an average volume of 152.8K.

VIVO Cannabis, Inc. engages in the cultivation and production of cannabis-based products. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Non-Medical Cannabis, Patient Clinic, and Corporate. The Medical and Non-Medical Cannabis segment produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products for medical purposes and for the adult-use market. The Patient Clinic segment manages education focused, patient-centric, and cannabis discovery clinics under the name of Harvest Medicine. The Corporate segment relates to the non-production related corporate activities and international operations. The company was founded by Ken Clement in 2007 and is headquartered in Napanee, Canada.