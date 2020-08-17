VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF) Gets a Buy Rating from Clarus

Clarus analyst Noel Atkinson reiterated a Buy rating on VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF) today and set a price target of $0.70. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.20.

Atkinson has an average return of 5.4% when recommending VIVO Cannabis.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkinson is ranked #429 out of 6889 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VIVO Cannabis is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.70.

The company has a one-year high of $0.40 and a one-year low of $0.11. Currently, VIVO Cannabis has an average volume of 128K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VVCIF in relation to earlier this year.

VIVO Cannabis, Inc. engages in the cultivation and production of cannabis-based products. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Non-Medical Cannabis, Patient Clinic, and Corporate. The Medical and Non-Medical Cannabis segment produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products for medical purposes and for the adult-use market. The Patient Clinic segment manages education focused, patient-centric, and cannabis discovery clinics under the name of Harvest Medicine. The Corporate segment relates to the non-production related corporate activities and international operations. The company was founded by Ken Clement in 2007 and is headquartered in Napanee, Canada.