Vivint Solar (VSLR) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch reiterated a Buy rating on Vivint Solar (VSLR) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 51.6% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, Capstone Turbine, and Fuelcell Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vivint Solar with a $14.33 average price target.

Based on Vivint Solar’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $13.84 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $12.86 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VSLR in relation to earlier this year.

Vivint Solar, Inc. engages in the provision of residential solar. It also designs and installs solar energy systems and offers monitoring and maintenance services. The company was founded by Alexander J. Dunn, Todd R. Pedersen, and Tanguy Vincent Serra on August 12, 2011 and is headquartered in Lehi, UT.