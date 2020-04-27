Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on April 23, Shweta Khajuria from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Vivint Smart Home (VVNT), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.11, close to its 52-week low of $8.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Khajuria is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 83.3% success rate. Khajuria covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as J2 Global, TrueCar, and SciPlay.

Vivint Smart Home has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.80.

Provides smart home security system