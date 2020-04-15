Vivendi (VIVHY) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.5% and a 34.5% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

Vivendi has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.93.

The company has a one-year high of $29.42 and a one-year low of $18.86. Currently, Vivendi has an average volume of 25.71K.

Vivendi SA engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. The company was founded on December 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Paris, France.