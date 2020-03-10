Vivendi (VIVHY) Got Some Good News

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz upgraded Vivendi (VIVHY) to Buy yesterday and set a price target of EUR26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.10, close to its 52-week low of $23.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -4.6% and a 42.1% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Hermes International, and Dialog Semiconductor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vivendi with a $31.33 average price target, implying a 28.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, HSBC also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR29.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $29.97 and a one-year low of $23.74. Currently, Vivendi has an average volume of 37.61K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vivendi SA engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. The company was founded on December 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Paris, France.