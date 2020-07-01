Vivendi (VIVHY) Got Some Good News

In a report released yesterday, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital upgraded Vivendi (VIVHY) to Buy, with a price target of EUR27.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.9% and a 49.1% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Nestlé SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vivendi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.90.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vivendi’s market cap is currently $29.39B and has a P/E ratio of 18.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.92.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vivendi SA engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. The company was founded on December 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Paris, France.