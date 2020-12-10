Vivendi (VIVHY) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on December 8, Arnaud Girod from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Vivendi (VIVHY), with a price target of EUR27.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.22.

Girod has an average return of 10.1% when recommending Vivendi.

According to TipRanks.com, Girod is ranked #6643 out of 7138 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vivendi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.23.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vivendi’s market cap is currently $33.46B and has a P/E ratio of 17.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -17.62.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vivendi SA engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. The company was founded on December 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Paris, France.