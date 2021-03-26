Vivendi (VIVHY) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Hjalmar Ahlberg maintained a Buy rating on Vivendi (VIVHY) on March 24 and set a price target of EUR35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahlberg is ranked #1685 out of 7400 analysts.

Vivendi has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.24.

Vivendi’s market cap is currently $35.96B and has a P/E ratio of 21.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.42.

Vivendi SA engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. The company was founded on December 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Paris, France.