Visteon (VC) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report issued on February 19, Brian Gesuale from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Visteon (VC). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $121.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 74.8% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Caci International, and Roper Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Visteon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $139.83.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Visteon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $747 million and net profit of $6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $731 million and had a net profit of $14 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays, Audio and Infotainment Systems, Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, SmartCore Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous Driving Controller. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.