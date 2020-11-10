Visteon (VC) Gets a Sell Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released yesterday, Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Visteon (VC), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $102.54, close to its 52-week high of $104.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Jonas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 53.9% success rate. Jonas covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, Tenneco Automotive, and American Axle.

Visteon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Visteon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $747 million and net profit of $6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $731 million and had a net profit of $14 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays, Audio and Infotainment Systems, Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, SmartCore Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous Driving Controller. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.