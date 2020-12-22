Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Receives a Buy from B.Riley Financial

B.Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on Vista Outdoor (VSTO) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 52.0% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Dolby Laboratories, and AMC Entertainment.

Vista Outdoor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.67, which is a 45.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $33.00 price target.

Based on Vista Outdoor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $575 million and net profit of $79.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $445 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.9 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VSTO in relation to earlier this year.

Vista Outdoor, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports product lines include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, reloading components and firearms. The Outdoor Products product lines include action sports, archery and hunting accessories, camping, global eyewear and sport protection products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Anoka, MN.