Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released yesterday, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Vista Outdoor (VSTO), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.1% and a 33.5% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vista Outdoor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.33.

Based on Vista Outdoor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.9 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $515 million.

Vista Outdoor, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports product lines include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, reloading components and firearms.