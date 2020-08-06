Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Gets a Hold Rating from Cowen & Co.

In a report released today, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Vista Outdoor (VSTO), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.24, close to its 52-week high of $18.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 62.3% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vista Outdoor with a $16.75 average price target, which is a -8.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.80 and a one-year low of $4.29. Currently, Vista Outdoor has an average volume of 1.54M.

Vista Outdoor, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports product lines include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, reloading components and firearms. The Outdoor Products product lines include action sports, archery and hunting accessories, camping, global eyewear and sport protection products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Anoka, MN.