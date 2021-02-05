Vista Gold (VGZ) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Vista Gold (VGZ), with a price target of $3.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.2% and a 68.6% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vista Gold with a $3.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Vista Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $4.22 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.5 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.