Vista Gold (VGZ) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Vista Gold (VGZ) today and set a price target of $3.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 59.4% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Dynasty Minerals, First Majestic Silver, and Golden Star Resources.

Vista Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.25.

The company has a one-year high of $1.45 and a one-year low of $0.36. Currently, Vista Gold has an average volume of 529.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VGZ in relation to earlier this year.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.