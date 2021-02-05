Vista Gold (VGZ) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Vista Gold (VGZ) today and set a price target of $3.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.2% and a 68.6% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Vista Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.25.

The company has a one-year high of $1.45 and a one-year low of $0.36. Currently, Vista Gold has an average volume of 538.2K.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.