Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Receives a Buy from Colliers Securities

In a report issued on February 18, Richard Ryan from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Vishay Precision Group (VPG), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 62.5% success rate. Ryan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Motion Technologies, Ultra Clean Holdings, and Digi International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vishay Precision Group with a $42.00 average price target, implying a 25.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vishay Precision Group’s market cap is currently $452.7M and has a P/E ratio of 42.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; Weighing and Control Systems; and Corporate and Other. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage. The Force Sensors segment consists of a line of load cells and force measurement transducers that are offered as precision sensors for industrial and commercial use. The Weighing and Control Systems segment produces systems comprised of load cells and instrumentation for weighing and force control and measurement. The Corporate and Other segment refers to unallocated selling, general, and administrative expenses. The firm offers its products through the VPG Foil Resistors, VPG Transducers, BLH Nobel, KELK, and VPG Onboard Weighing. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More on VPG: