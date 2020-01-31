Visa (V) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Glenn Greene maintained a Buy rating on Visa (V) yesterday and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $208.21, close to its 52-week high of $210.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Greene is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 86.5% success rate. Greene covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Global Payments, and Paypal Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Visa with a $227.29 average price target, representing an 11.4% upside. In a report issued on January 15, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $232.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $210.13 and a one-year low of $133.30. Currently, Visa has an average volume of 7M.

