Visa (V) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 16, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Visa (V), with a price target of $217.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $157.89, close to its 52-week low of $147.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 57.5% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Visa has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $222.15, which is a 42.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $214.17 and a one-year low of $147.98. Currently, Visa has an average volume of 10.48M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of V in relation to earlier this year.

