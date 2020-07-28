Visa (V) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained a Buy rating on Visa (V) today and set a price target of $203.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $196.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 83.9% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Fidelity National Info, and DXC Technology Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Visa is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $211.58, implying an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $223.00 price target.

Visa’s market cap is currently $419.2B and has a P/E ratio of 35.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -30.45.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of V in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Rajat Taneja, the PRESIDENT, TECHNOLOGY of V sold 3,279 shares for a total of $662,391.

Visa, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM. The company was founded by Dee Hock in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

