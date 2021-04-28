Visa (V) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch maintained a Buy rating on Visa (V) today and set a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $235.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 73.5% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Visa with a $267.92 average price target, a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

Visa’s market cap is currently $491.4B and has a P/E ratio of 47.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -45.93.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of V in relation to earlier this year.

Visa, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM. The company was founded by Dee Hock in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

