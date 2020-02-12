Visa (V) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Nomura gave Visa (NYSE: V) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Glenn Greene maintained a Buy rating on Visa yesterday and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $203.94, close to its 52-week high of $210.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Greene is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 87.0% success rate. Greene covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Global Payments.

Visa has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $227.90, implying a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $221.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Visa’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.05 billion and net profit of $3.15 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.51 billion and had a net profit of $2.87 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on V: