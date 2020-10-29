Visa (V) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Mizuho Securities gave Visa (NYSE: V) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from BMO Capital. Analyst James Fotheringham maintained a Buy rating on Visa today and set a price target of $204.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $184.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Fotheringham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 69.2% success rate. Fotheringham covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Visa is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $221.56, which is a 21.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Based on Visa’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.84 billion and net profit of $2.37 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.84 billion and had a net profit of $3.1 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of V in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2020, Tullier Kelly Mahon, the EVP & GC of V sold 76,220 shares for a total of $15,380,434.

Visa, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM. The company was founded by Dee Hock in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

