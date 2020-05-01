Visa (V) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and Citigroup gave Visa (NYSE: V) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on Visa today and set a price target of $212.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $176.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 68.0% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Visa is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $199.56, representing a 14.4% upside. In a report issued on April 28, Compass Point also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Visa’s market cap is currently $396B and has a P/E ratio of 33.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -30.76.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of V in relation to earlier this year.

Visa, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM. The company was founded by Dee Hock in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.