Visa (V) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

In a report issued on January 24, Moshe Katri from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Visa (V), with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $202.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Katri is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 84.4% success rate. Katri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Automatic Data Processing, and Fidelity National Info.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Visa is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $241.69, implying a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, Bernstein also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $232.00 price target.

Visa’s market cap is currently $446.5B and has a P/E ratio of 41.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -39.55.

Visa, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM. The company was founded by Dee Hock in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

