Visa (V) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on January 17, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Visa (V), with a price target of $251.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $204.70, close to its 52-week high of $204.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 83.2% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Visa has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $214.93, a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 2, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Visa’s market cap is currently $359.5B and has a P/E ratio of 39.92. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.13.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of V in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on V: