Visa (V) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on October 7, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Visa (V), with a price target of $243.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $206.64, close to its 52-week high of $217.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 80.1% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Visa has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $222.21, representing an 8.9% upside. In a report issued on October 8, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $217.35 and a one-year low of $133.93. Currently, Visa has an average volume of 7.66M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of V in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2020, Tullier Kelly Mahon, the EVP & GC of V sold 76,220 shares for a total of $15,380,434.

Visa, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM. The company was founded by Dee Hock in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

